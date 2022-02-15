Forbes names Mercy Medical Center a top mid-sized employer

Mercy Medical Center has been ranked as one of the top 500 midsize employers (1,000 to 5,000 employees) in the United States for 2022 by Forbes magazine, a leading national business publication.

Forbes similarly recognized Mercy in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Mercy is the only health care organization in Maryland to make the midsize list this year, and only one of three Baltimore-area medical facilities named among both large (over 5,000 employees) and midsize employers.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the list by surveying 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

According to Dr. David Maine, president and CEO of Mercy Health Services and Mercy Medical Center, the Forbes ranking is the latest in a number of honors the 147-year-old Catholic hospital continues to receive, including recognition from U.S. News and World Report for a variety of clinical specialties; a 5-Star Overall Hospital Rating, the highest possible, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS); an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Mercy’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care, and ranking by Healthgrades as one of the top 250 hospitals in America.