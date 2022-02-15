Leadership Maryland announces Class of 2022

Leadership Maryland officially announced the Class of 2022 on Tuesday, consisting of 52 business and community leaders from across the state chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland.
The Class of 2022, Leadership Maryland’s 29th class, reflects a cross-section of the state, including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, and gender. The program will run from April to December, and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.
Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state.
Leadership Maryland Class of 2022 participants:
Emily E. Arneson
Director of Government Relations
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Marco V. Avila, P.E.
Director-Senior Civil Engineer-Program Manager
WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff
Lindsey Baker
Executive Director
Maryland Humanities
Robert D. “Rob” Biagiotti
Vice President of Electric Distribution
Baltimore Gas & Electric Company
Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden
Director of Economic Development
Caroline County
- Scott Bowen, AIA
Principal
MSB Architects
Elaine L. Chang
Director, Partnerships Unit
Montgomery County Public Schools
Erin E. Chrest
Managing Director, Major & Planned Giving
Maryland Public Television
Cynthia Cifuentes
Vice President
Kaiser Foundation Mid-Atlantic States
Tisa Javelle Dais Clark
President & CEO
JD Clark Professional Services, LLC
George M. “Matt” Drew
Onshore Infrastructure Construction Manager
Orsted North America, Inc.
Derryck D. Fletcher
Chief Strategy Officer
Y in Central Maryland
Ryan Flurie
Senior Vice President – Investments
Abeles Flurie Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors
Paul Frey, IOM
President & CEO
Washington County Chamber of Commerce
Charles S. “Charlie” Gayle
Head of Policy and Engagement, Office of Consumer Practices
Wells Fargo
Jeremy D. Goldman
County Administrator
Caroline County
Peter Goodwin
President
University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science
Susan G. “Sue” Hains AIA , LEED AP
Partner/Architect
Grimm and Parker Architects
Whitney Blake Harmel
Vice President of Membership & Development
Maryland Chamber of Commerce
Tiffany LeShawn Harvey
Vice President of Government & Regulatory Affairs
Comcast
Theresa Johnson
Executive Director
CalvertHealth Foundation
Laura Kozak
Associate Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs
University of Maryland Baltimore
Douglas L. “Doug” Krinsky
Relationship Executive
J.P. Morgan
Paul S. Lurz
Assistant Chief
Baltimore County Fire Department
Erin M. May CPM®
President
Weller Management Company
Lauri McGuire
Principal Counsel – Office of the Attorney General
State of Maryland
Jack Miner
Chief Investment Officer
Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO)
Kirkland “Kirk” Murray
President & CEO
Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation
Julie Natoli
Principal
Brick Companies
Shannon Q. Nazzal, CPRE
Parks & Recreation Director
Calvert County Government
Lena M. Nebel CFP, MSFS
Director of Financial Planning/Adviser
BFG Financial Advisors
David M. Nelson
Professor and Director, Appalachian Laboratory
University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science
April Nyman
Executive Director
Arts Council of Anne Arundel County
Lisa K. O’Connor
Managing Director
Accenture Federal Services
Altmann R. Pannell
Director of Government Relations
Coca-Cola Consolidated
Rhonda L. Pierce-Brooks
Vice President/Director Human Services
Tower Federal Credit Union
David A. Potts
Division Vice President
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
Andrew “Andy” Pruski
Councilmember
Anne Arundel County
Christian L. Pulley
City Administrator
City of Laurel
Elizabeth Rendon-Sherman
CEO/CFO
LG-TEK
Ashwin Saboo, MS, PMP, CSM
Associate Director
Creative Information Technology, Inc.
Dr. Michael S. “Mike” Scott
Dean, the Richard A. Henson School of Science and Technology
Salisbury University
Sally J. Scott
Program Director, Community Leadership
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Glenn Simmons
Executive Director
Maryland Saves
Dr. Douglas “Doug” A. Spotts
Vice President and Chief Health Officer
Meritus Medical Center
Tracie A. Thomas
Vice President of Customer Services
Easton Utilities
Amy Velich, MBA
Director of Bond Financing
MEDCO
Justin A. Wenger
Vice President
Southway Builders, Inc.
Audrey E. Williams
Director Administrative Services
University of Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute
Zaminah D. Williams
President/CEO
Onyx Consulting Services, LLC
Darleen Koth Won
Vice President of Strategic Planning and Analytics
LifeBridge Health
Amy W. Yingling
Regional Director, Carroll Community College
Small Business Development Center
Leadership Maryland is a nonprofit organization offering professional and youth development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its current and future leaders.
Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s professional development program selects as many as 52 diverse and accomplished executives from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.
In 2017, Leadership Maryland merged with Maryland Leadership Workshops (MLW), the state’s premier leadership development program for middle and high school students. For more than 65 years, MLW has provided peer-led summer residential and community outreach programs that empower participants – known as delegates – to take ownership of their personal development as they grow in self-awareness, set measurable goals, and collaborate with peers in diverse groups.
Together, Leadership Maryland and MLW have established thousands of Marylanders on their lifelong leadership path, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to influence positive change in all aspects of their lives and within Maryland.