Leadership Maryland announces Class of 2022

Leadership Maryland officially announced the Class of 2022 on Tuesday, consisting of 52 business and community leaders from across the state chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland.

The Class of 2022, Leadership Maryland’s 29th class, reflects a cross-section of the state, including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, and gender. The program will run from April to December, and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state.

Leadership Maryland Class of 2022 participants:

Emily E. Arneson

Director of Government Relations

Kennedy Krieger Institute

Marco V. Avila, P.E.

Director-Senior Civil Engineer-Program Manager

WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff

Lindsey Baker

Executive Director

Maryland Humanities

Robert D. “Rob” Biagiotti

Vice President of Electric Distribution

Baltimore Gas & Electric Company

Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden

Director of Economic Development

Caroline County

Scott Bowen, AIA

Principal

MSB Architects

Elaine L. Chang

Director, Partnerships Unit

Montgomery County Public Schools

Erin E. Chrest

Managing Director, Major & Planned Giving

Maryland Public Television

Cynthia Cifuentes

Vice President

Kaiser Foundation Mid-Atlantic States

Tisa Javelle Dais Clark

President & CEO

JD Clark Professional Services, LLC

George M. “Matt” Drew

Onshore Infrastructure Construction Manager

Orsted North America, Inc.

Derryck D. Fletcher

Chief Strategy Officer

Y in Central Maryland

Ryan Flurie

Senior Vice President – Investments

Abeles Flurie Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors

Paul Frey, IOM

President & CEO

Washington County Chamber of Commerce

Charles S. “Charlie” Gayle

Head of Policy and Engagement, Office of Consumer Practices

Wells Fargo

Jeremy D. Goldman

County Administrator

Caroline County

Peter Goodwin

President

University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

Susan G. “Sue” Hains AIA , LEED AP

Partner/Architect

Grimm and Parker Architects

Whitney Blake Harmel

Vice President of Membership & Development

Maryland Chamber of Commerce

Tiffany LeShawn Harvey

Vice President of Government & Regulatory Affairs

Comcast

Theresa Johnson

Executive Director

CalvertHealth Foundation

Laura Kozak

Associate Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs

University of Maryland Baltimore

Douglas L. “Doug” Krinsky

Relationship Executive

J.P. Morgan

Paul S. Lurz

Assistant Chief

Baltimore County Fire Department

Erin M. May CPM®

President

Weller Management Company

Lauri McGuire

Principal Counsel – Office of the Attorney General

State of Maryland

Jack Miner

Chief Investment Officer

Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO)

Kirkland “Kirk” Murray

President & CEO

Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation

Julie Natoli

Principal

Brick Companies

Shannon Q. Nazzal, CPRE

Parks & Recreation Director

Calvert County Government

Lena M. Nebel CFP, MSFS

Director of Financial Planning/Adviser

BFG Financial Advisors

David M. Nelson

Professor and Director, Appalachian Laboratory

University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

April Nyman

Executive Director

Arts Council of Anne Arundel County

Lisa K. O’Connor

Managing Director

Accenture Federal Services

Altmann R. Pannell

Director of Government Relations

Coca-Cola Consolidated

Rhonda L. Pierce-Brooks

Vice President/Director Human Services

Tower Federal Credit Union

David A. Potts

Division Vice President

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Andrew “Andy” Pruski

Councilmember

Anne Arundel County

Christian L. Pulley

City Administrator

City of Laurel

Elizabeth Rendon-Sherman

CEO/CFO

LG-TEK

Ashwin Saboo, MS, PMP, CSM

Associate Director

Creative Information Technology, Inc.

Dr. Michael S. “Mike” Scott

Dean, the Richard A. Henson School of Science and Technology

Salisbury University

Sally J. Scott

Program Director, Community Leadership

University of Maryland-Baltimore County

Glenn Simmons

Executive Director

Maryland Saves

Dr. Douglas “Doug” A. Spotts

Vice President and Chief Health Officer

Meritus Medical Center

Tracie A. Thomas

Vice President of Customer Services

Easton Utilities

Amy Velich, MBA

Director of Bond Financing

MEDCO

Justin A. Wenger

Vice President

Southway Builders, Inc.

Audrey E. Williams

Director Administrative Services

University of Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute

Zaminah D. Williams

President/CEO

Onyx Consulting Services, LLC

Darleen Koth Won

Vice President of Strategic Planning and Analytics

LifeBridge Health

Amy W. Yingling

Regional Director, Carroll Community College

Small Business Development Center

Leadership Maryland is a nonprofit organization offering professional and youth development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its current and future leaders.

Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s professional development program selects as many as 52 diverse and accomplished executives from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

In 2017, Leadership Maryland merged with Maryland Leadership Workshops (MLW), the state’s premier leadership development program for middle and high school students. For more than 65 years, MLW has provided peer-led summer residential and community outreach programs that empower participants – known as delegates – to take ownership of their personal development as they grow in self-awareness, set measurable goals, and collaborate with peers in diverse groups.

Together, Leadership Maryland and MLW have established thousands of Marylanders on their lifelong leadership path, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to influence positive change in all aspects of their lives and within Maryland.