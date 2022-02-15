Rock Shore completes Baltimore County video production studio

Baltimore County-based video production company Rock Shore has completed installation of its state-of-the-art XR LED Studio within its enlarged production space at Caton Research Center in Arbutus.

The technology provides an “all-encompassing environment” which substantially improves production quality, reduces or totally eliminates travel time and expenses needed for off-location shooting, and is designed to retain more projects in the Baltimore area. Last year, the company of eight video professionals leased 6,000 square feet of additional space at its location at 3918 Vero Road to accommodate the new studio.

The XR Studio technology is differentiated by its ability to replicate realistic environments which significantly benefits cinematographers, directors, talent, agencies and clients during the production process.

In January, Rock Shore spent a few days using their new technology to produce a sneak peek of what clients can expect when using the LED Wall. Within three days, the team was able to film in Southeast Asia, a California forest, the Wyoming landscape and various apartment and office buildings.

Rock Shore Media’s recent expansion encompasses two separate studios within its single-story flex/R&D building. The first studio contains a 30-foot long, 12-foot high LED wall with a 142.5-degree curve. The second studio is outfitted with a 45-foot long, 24-foot deep, 15.5-fot wide White Cyclorama. Each studio is equipped with ceiling rigging for lighting and substantial power for various production applications. This is now the only video production technology of its kind available in the Baltimore-Washington region.