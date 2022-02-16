CFG Bank to open new office in Annapolis

CFG Bank (CFGB) Wednesday announced the company’s continued expansion with the planned opening of a new office in the heart of west Annapolis this spring.

The new office for the Baltimore-based bank is approximately 4,000 square feet and will be located on Forbes Street, with construction led by MRE Properties.

As part of the expansion, CFG Bank has hired longtime Anne Arundel residents Erik Chick as market executive and Tracy Hall as commercial relationship manager to join the many CFG Bank team members already supporting Anne Arundel County businesses. Both have a strong history in the area, with extensive market experience and notable relationships within the community. Hall and Chick previously worked at Severn Bank.

This announcement follows an exciting year of growth and accomplishments for CFG Bank, including its expansion into the cannabis market, being one of the few banks in the country to offer lending services to the industry; being named one of the Best Places to Work by Baltimore Business Journal; and its health care division closing $3.8 billion in loans, a company record.

CFG Bank provides commercial, personal, and online banking solutions to the mid-Atlantic business community and national healthcare market. Locally owned and operated, the bank dates back to 1927 when La Corona Building and Loan Association Inc., was formed to meet the financial needs of Highlandtown and east Baltimore residents.

Though the name has changed since 1927, CFG Bank prides itself on delivering big-bank capabilities and expertise with relationship-driven community bank service. The bank also has branches in Lutherville/Towson and Baltimore.