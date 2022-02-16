CHRISTIAN HEALTHCARE MINISTRIES, INC. v. MARYLAND INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Civil litigation — Constructive civil contempt — Cease and desist order

Christian Healthcare Ministries, Inc. (“CHM”), a healthcare sharing ministry, appeals from orders of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City denying its Motion for Show Cause Order, Motion for a Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction, and Motion to Alter or Amend Judgment, all of which sought to hold the Maryland Insurance Commissioner (“Commissioner”) in constructive civil contempt for issuing a cease and desist order against CHM.

