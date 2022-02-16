Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Dr. Jessica Cutler | Mercy Health Services

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2022

Jessica Cutler, M.D., has joined the Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy and Mercy Health Services.

Cutler is a Board Certified General Surgeon who is fellowship trained in Minimally
Invasive and Bariatric Surgery, including training and experience in robotic surgery.

Cutler provides a comprehensive approach for patients with metabolic and weight concerns. Surgical She received her medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She completed her Residency in General Surgery from Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey, and her Fellowship training in Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery from Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York.

 

×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo