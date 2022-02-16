Dr. Jessica Cutler | Mercy Health Services

Jessica Cutler, M.D., has joined the Maryland Bariatric Center at Mercy and Mercy Health Services.

Cutler is a Board Certified General Surgeon who is fellowship trained in Minimally

Invasive and Bariatric Surgery, including training and experience in robotic surgery.

Cutler provides a comprehensive approach for patients with metabolic and weight concerns. Surgical She received her medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She completed her Residency in General Surgery from Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey, and her Fellowship training in Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery from Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York.