Maxim Healthcare Group separates, forms 2 companies

Maxim Healthcare Group, a Columbia-based, national provider of home health care, staffing and workforce solutions, Wednesday announced it has separated its two business units into independently operated companies.

The company split into Maxim Healthcare Services and Maxim Healthcare Staffing and will retire the umbrella Maxim Healthcare Group brand. The move allows each to build on existing growth, expand services and better serve its health care customers.

The change, which became effective in early January, provides an enhanced infrastructure within each company to meet the country’s evolving health care needs. Bill Butz, longstanding Maxim leader, will serve as president of Maxim Healthcare Staffing, while Jarrod DePriest, former senior vice president of operations, has been appointed president of Maxim Healthcare Services, a home health provider.

Maxim was founded more than 30 years ago in response to a national nursing shortage and continues to work diligently to solve staffing challenges for patients and customers. Throughout, its mission remained to deliver quality compassionate care in the home and fill critical staffing needs.

Maxim Healthcare Staffing provides health care staffing and workforce solutions for hospitals, schools, government programs, correction facilities and managed care organizations.

Maxim Healthcare Services delivers patient care through private duty nursing, at-home behavioral health care and personal caregiving services. While the company specializes in caring for medically-fragile pediatric patients, it is expanding its focus on Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy and companion care services, as well as launching technology to enable its nurses to document notes electronically.