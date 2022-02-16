Ryan Majchrzak | Assisted Living Locators

Ryan Majchrzak of Assisted Living Locators Bel Air-Elkton-Chestertown was chosen as Bel Air North’s 2022 Business Person Of The Year by Alignable.com, the largest online referral network for small businesses

Majchrzak received a special badge on his Alignable profile, recognizing this big win. In past years, the awareness generated through similar contests has spurred expanded connections, as well as new business for many winners.