The Arc Baltimore to hold 3 hiring fairs

The Arc Baltimore will hold Hiring Fairs at its three day centers – Dundalk, Seton Business Park, and Homeland – during the week of Feb. 21:

The Dundalk Center (1401 North Pt. Road, Baltimore, MD, 21222) Hiring Fair will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Feb. 22

The Seton Center (6151 Metro Dr., Baltimore, MD, 21215) Hiring Fair will be held from 9 am-noon on Feb.23

The Homeland Center (4800 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212) Hiring Fair will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Feb.

Free street and lot parking is available at all locations. Applicants should bring their resume and driver’s license. Applicants can apply and interview on the spot.

“The Arc Baltimore is looking for passionate and compassionate people to join its day services staff and provide life-changing supports to individuals with developmental disabilities,” says The Arc Baltimore’s Chief Executive Officer, Kathleen McNally Durkin.

The Arc Baltimore’s CEO Kathleen McNally Durkin notes the organization has available full-time support specialist positions supporting people with disabilities at a day center and out in the local community. All direct support professional positions have a minimum hourly rate of $15.50.

Staffers at The Arc Baltimore receive a generous benefit package, which includes paid vacation, health insurance (medical, prescription drug, vision, dental, and voluntary supplemental plans),

life and disability insurance, a 403(b) thrift savings plan, discounted services (auto-homeowner’s insurance and banking/financial services), and career advancement opportunities, including tuition assistance and professional training.

New staffers at The Arc Baltimore go through an intensive two-week training program, which includes Mandt behavioral training, CPR and first aid, and for some positions, medication technician training. The Arc also offers career advancement opportunities, including the Direct Support Professional Apprenticeship Program, the Leadership Institute and The Arc Maryland’s Leadership Program (monthly programs with leaders from every chapter of The Arc in Maryland).