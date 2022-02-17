Absolutecare relocating HQ to Columbia

AbsoluteCare, a national, integrated health care provider that operates two health care centers in Maryland, is relocating its headquarters on Park Avenue in Baltimore to a 12,712-square-foot space overlooking the Columbia lakefront in Howard County.

The space at 10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy. (also known as Little Patuxent Square), is a nine-story, 165,000-square-feet Class A office building owned by LPP Investors LLC and is scheduled to open next month.

Hayes Merkert, Adam Nachlas, Chris Bennett and Allison Perry of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC, represented the landlord. Gary Applestein of JLL represented the tenant in this transaction.

Founded in Atlanta in 2000, AbsoluteCare provides a health care model that focuses on the delivery of services to the most vulnerable and chronically ill populations. The provider takes a holistic and wrap-around approach to each member, with an emphasis on understanding and solving the underlying challenges faced by each individual. These include behavioral health issues, substance abuse, and the socio-economic conditions -known as social determinants of health – that affect their overall health.

AbsoluteCare currently operates in Greenbelt, Atlanta, New Orleans and Philadelphia. As a rapidly expanding organization, the company will announce the opening of a new location this summer, with additional expansions planned for 2022 and 2023.

The company relocated its headquarters from Atlanta to Baltimore in 2013.

Developed in 2017, 10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy. features nine-foot ceilings, typical floor sizes of approximately 16,000 square feet, on-site covered free parking and a fitness center. The floor-to-ceiling glass windows offer views of downtown Columbia and Lake Kittamaqundi. GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar is on the first floor. The Mall in Columbia is directly across the street and numerous restaurant and shopping amenities are within walking distance.