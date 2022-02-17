Dr. Kendall K. Hall has joined Abt Associates as a principal associate in its Health & Environment Division.

Hall has nearly 20 years of experience developing and managing patient safety and quality improvement initiatives. This includes serving as a medical officer at the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), where she assisted in the development of their healthcare-associated infections program. Dr. Hall also has led large-scale initiatives in general patient safety, emergency care, and measure development for several HHS agencies.

Leveraging her experience as both a physician and health services researcher, Hall will be supporting Abt clients such as AHRQ, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to promote quality improvement and patient safety in health care.

Hall comes to Abt from IMPAQ International, where she was a managing director in the Health Division. She provided oversight for a variety of IMPAQ’s projects related to patient safety and quality improvement.