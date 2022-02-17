Live Casino & Hotel, Rocky Gap to host COVID-19 pop-up clinics

Live Casino & Hotel in Hanover and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health

Rocky Gap Casino Resort, located at 16701 Lakeview Road NE, will host its clinic in its conference center Feb. 26 and 27 from noon to 6 p.m. with additional dates to be announced. Live Casino & Hotel will host clinics every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. through March 6.

Rocky Gap and Live Casino & Hotel join the state’s four other casinos in donating their space to host the vaccine clinics, due to the importance of this initiative for the health and safety of all Marylanders.

Rocky Gap team members and tri-state area residents will receive convenient access to vaccines at the on-site, mobile clinics. The on-site clinics will administer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including booster shots.

The announcement of the vaccination clinic pop-ups at Rocky Gap Casino Resort follows Gov. Larry Hogan’s recently debuted Booster Action Plan, which includes the launch of a $2 million VaxCash 2.0 promotion. The promotion will award $2 million in cash prizes to a total of 12 Maryland residents who have received a booster shot. The promotion will continue through May 3. Maryland residents 18 and older who have received their primary COVID-19 vaccinations and their booster shot in Maryland at any time are eligible for the $2 million VaxCash 2.0 Promotion. No registration or entry is required.