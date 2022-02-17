Md. small businesses back move to tap budget surplus for more aid

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is calling for Gov. Larry Hogan and the General Assembly to allocate $500 million of the state’s unprecedented $6 billion budget surplus toward direct relief for small businesses still struggling from the effects of the pandemic.

The comptroller’s office estimates that around 40,000 Maryland businesses have closed since the start of the pandemic. Now, almost two years into the pandemic, many businesses are still facing uncertainty about new variants of the coronavirus, difficulties finding workers, and supply chain issues, Franchot said in a virtual press conference on Thursday, where he was joined by small business owners and advocates for the state’s small business community.

“While Maryland’s overall economy is headed in the right direction, that does not mean everything is okay. Frankly, our small businesses will not survive the economic devastation in the absence of state support,” he said.

The business owners discussed the ways the pandemic was still impacting them, even now that the restrictions and capacity limits of the pandemic’s first year have largely gone away.

Craig Martin, owner of The QG, an upscale, full-service barbershop in Baltimore, said that his business has continued to suffer as new variants and surges come along, as a significant portion of his client base — professionals working in Downtown Baltimore — are continuing to work from home indefinitely.

Franchot encouraged Hogan and the General Assembly to give his office the go-ahead to begin distributing funds to small businesses as soon as possible. These payments would ideally help hold the businesses over until the summer months, which are typically stronger for businesses, especially those in the hard-hit hospitality sector.

“If the governor and the legislature just leaned out the window and said, ‘Mr. Comptroller, you don’t have to put this through some complicated application process. We want you to deliver it in 48 hours, fraud-free, to the small businesses that need it,’ I can do that,” Franchot said. “But obviously I can’t do it without the approval of the governor and the legislature.”

Michael Ricci, a spokesperson for the governor, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Franchot’s proposed plan for the surplus.

A wide variety of uses for the budget surplus have been proposed by politicians and advocates alike since it was first announced; Gov. Larry Hogan himself has proposed spending a portion of it on a large packet of tax cuts for the state’s retirees, low-income earners and businesses.

If surplus funds are indeed put towards Maryland’s small businesses, Franchot said, that the process for applying for the funds needs to be quick and easy enough for any Maryland business owner to complete the application without requiring outside help. Applications for the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a loan program launched early in the pandemic, were initially difficult to complete, especially for non-native English speakers, as were applications for PPP loan forgiveness.

Franchot also called for the governor to forgive loans from earlier in the pandemic, in response to a comment from Marigot Miller, co-owner of a Baltimore-area chain of restaurants called Abbey Burger, that she was still stressed about paying off PPP loans her business had received.

“All those loans that small businesses have taken out? They all should be looked at by the legislature and the governor,” he said. “Where appropriate, they should be forgiven.”

Franchot encouraged business owners to lobby their state representatives and encourage them to support using surplus funds for direct small business aid.

“You need to contact your local delegations and those in surrounding counties, if you happen to have connections elsewhere, and urge them to do the right thing,” he said.