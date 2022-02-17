Rehab 2 Perform opens 7th physical therapy facility in Md.

Rehab 2 Perform, a full-service physical therapy practice group founded by Dr. Josh Funk, has selected Waugh Chapel Business Park in Anne Arundel County as the site for its seventh location in the greater Baltimore-Washington region.

The group signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 4,965 square feet of space at 983 Waugh Chapel Way in Gambrills and expects to be operational with approximately 10 health care professionals this spring.

Bill Jautze of St. John Properties represented the landlord and Craig Kates of Edge represented the client in this transaction.

The first Rehab 2 Perform facility opened within an incubator space in the Frederick area in December 2014 and has rapidly grown to six locations including Annapolis, Bethesda, Columbia, Frederick, Germantown and Mt. Airy, with the most recent facility opening in Columbia in November 2021.

Josh Funk expects to continue growing his model and anticipates reaching the 10-store mark in the near future.

Rehab 2 Perform has twice been listed among the 5000 fastest-growing private companies nationally and was most recently ranked number 1398.

983 Waugh Chapel Way is a single-story building containing 33,120 square feet of flex/R&D space. Situated directly off MD Route 3 (Crain Highway) Waugh Chapel Business Park is a 24-acre mixed-use business community that is configured to support approximately 225,000 square feet of flex/R&D and retail space. Adjacent to Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, the project is located six miles from US 50, 14 miles from Interstate 495 and 15 miles from Annapolis. More than 62,000 vehicles pass the site on a daily basis.