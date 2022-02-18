Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BELOR MBEMBA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions February 18, 2022

Criminal procedure — Ineffective assistance of counsel — Immigration consequences

In 2011, Belor Mbemba, appellant, a citizen of the Democratic Republic of Congo, pleaded guilty, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, to sexual offense in the second degree and was sentenced to 18 months’ home detention. Then, in 2018, the United States Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”) initiated removal
proceedings against appellant, on the basis of his 2011 Maryland conviction.

