BELOR MBEMBA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Ineffective assistance of counsel — Immigration consequences

In 2011, Belor Mbemba, appellant, a citizen of the Democratic Republic of Congo, pleaded guilty, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, to sexual offense in the second degree and was sentenced to 18 months’ home detention. Then, in 2018, the United States Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”) initiated removal

proceedings against appellant, on the basis of his 2011 Maryland conviction.

Read the opinion