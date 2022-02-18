Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DAVON GRAY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions February 18, 2022

Criminal procedure — Hearsay — Medical treatment exception

Davon Gray, appellant, was convicted of first-degree rape, armed robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. On September 11, 2019, the court sentenced appellant to life imprisonment for: (1) first degree rape, with all but 60 years suspended, (2) armed robbery with a consecutive term of 20 years, all suspended, (3) use of a firearm in the commission of a crime, adding a concurrent term of five years, and (4) five years’ post-release probation. The Appellant presents the following two questions for our review …

Read the opinion

×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo