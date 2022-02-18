Howard County lifts indoor mask mandate for government buildings

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Friday he is lifting the indoor mask mandate for most county government buildings, effective Tuesday.

Masks will still be required on public transit and at the Howard County Detention Center. Howard County has seen significant decreases across all COVID-19 metrics, with a current 3.8% positivity rate and a seven-day average case rate of 13 per 100,000 residents.

Howard County has seen a 93% decrease in its positivity rate and 87% decrease in its case rate since their peak in early January. In Howard County 89.6% of residents 5 years old and older are fully vaccinated and 65.9% of eligible residents have received their boosters. Approximately 95% of resident 65 and older are fully vaccinated and 81.6% have received their boosters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone older than 2 who is not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations wear a face mask when indoors in public buildings. Residents should still use caution in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Due to omicron’s virulence, officials recommend the use of high-quality masks, such as N95s and KN95s especially for residents who may be at higher risk.