Jury trials to resume in Maryland courts as COVID-19 cases decline

Maryland courts will begin holding jury trials again as of March 7 under a new administrative order issued Friday amid a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Court of Appeals Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty issued an order that will return the judiciary to Phase V of its operations plan, meaning that all courts will be fully operational and will hold jury trials in civil and criminal cases.

“Due to the decline in COVID-19 cases according to the state’s health metrics, we embrace the opportunity to resume full judicial operations,” Getty said in a news release. “Although we are eager to resume jury trials, the Judiciary remains committed to the health and safety of all litigants, judges, employees, and court visitors. Jurors with questions or requesting accommodations should contact their local circuit court.”

Under the latest order, masks will be voluntary and other health measures, such as entry screening, will not be required. The administrative judges of Maryland’s circuit courts will have the authority to determine whether local health mandates require any additional measures.

In Baltimore City, for example, an indoor mask mandate remains in effect.

Administrative orders must be issued to notify the public of different local requirements, Getty wrote.

After an immense spike in COVID-19 cases in December and January, daily case numbers have once again begun to fall, according to state data.

Getty announced in December that Maryland courts would halt jury trials because of the increase in COVID-19 cases. Federal jury trials and grand jury sessions were also put on hold in December.

The pause on federal jury trials was set to expire on Feb. 14. That deadline does not appear to have been extended.