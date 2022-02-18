MARLENY MARKET, LLC v. JOHNNY & PRUM, INC

Administrative law — Liquor license — Substantial evidence

In July of 2020, Glenda Sanchez filed an application with the Montgomery County Board of License Commissioners (the “Board”) for an alcohol license for Marleny Market, LLC (“Marleny”), a planned grocery store/market at 2307 University Boulevard in Silver Spring, Maryland. The Board granted the application, but Johnny & Prum, Inc. (t/a

“Wheaton Winery”), a party that had opposed Marleny’s application, challenged the Board’s decision by filing a petition for judicial review in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County.

