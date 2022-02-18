Price Rite Marketplace in Maryland to participate in job fair

Price Rite Marketplace will host a job fair Feb. 26 to fill a variety of positions at its retail grocery stores in Maryland and its locations in six other states.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit any Price Rite Marketplace store Feb. 26 to speak with a hiring manager on the spot.

The walk-up job fair is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at nearly all Price Rite locations throughout Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. Interested candidates can visit the location of their choice and speak with a hiring manager for an immediate interview. Full-time, part-time and management positions are available, depending on location.

Available part-time positions, including general, perishable, front end and stocking clerks, feature flexible hours and a wide variety of cross training to provide tam members with the knowledge, skills, and tools to work as a team throughout the store. Training programs include a game-based training app are designed to provide a solid foundation so each individual can achieve their best at Price Rite. Price Rite also offers associates entertainment and tuition discounts, as well as scholarship opportunities.