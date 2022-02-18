ADVERTISEMENT
RECEPTIONIST/ OFFICE MANAGER
Growing boutique litigation firm looking to hire a Receptionist/Office Manager. The position requires excellent organizational and interpersonal skills. Law firm experience is a positive, but not required. The firm will offer a competitive salary and benefits for the position.
Please send resumes to
