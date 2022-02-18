ROBERT FRANKLIN SKINKLE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment

Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Worcester County, Robert Franklin Skinkle, appellant, was convicted of distribution of heroin, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and possession of heroin. On July 12, 2016, the court sentenced appellant to a term of 16 years of incarceration for distribution of heroin, with all but ten

years suspended, to be followed by two and a half years of supervised probation. For involuntary manslaughter, the court sentenced appellant to a concurrent term of 10 years, all suspended. The remaining convictions were merged for sentencing purposes.

Read the opinion