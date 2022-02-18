Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ROBERT FRANKLIN SKINKLE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions February 18, 2022

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment

Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Worcester County, Robert Franklin Skinkle, appellant, was convicted of distribution of heroin, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and possession of heroin. On July 12, 2016, the court sentenced appellant to a term of 16 years of incarceration for distribution of heroin, with all but ten
years suspended, to be followed by two and a half years of supervised probation. For involuntary manslaughter, the court sentenced appellant to a concurrent term of 10 years, all suspended. The remaining convictions were merged for sentencing purposes.

Read the opinion

×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo