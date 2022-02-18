Steve Campbell | Luminis Health

Luminis Health named Stephen S. Campbell, MHA, vice president of marketing and communications.

Campbell has more than 25 years’ experience in healthcare, and most recently served in a similar role with University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. He will serve as chief marketing and communications officer for Luminis Health and will be based in Annapolis.

Campbell will oversee strategy for branding, marketing, digital and web, employee communications, social media, and issue management across the health system. Selected following an extensive national search, Campbell brings the right combination of experience, innovation and expertise to help Luminis Health achieve its Vision 2030 strategic goals.