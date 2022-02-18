Ward named provost, EVP at McDaniel College

The University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) Friday announced it selected Roger J. Ward, Ed.D., JD, MSL, MPA, as provost and executive vice president after a nationwide search.

He will continue to serve as dean of the graduate school.

Ward is an accomplished educator and administrator with an impressive and diverse array of leadership experiences. Ward co-chaired UMB’s 2022-2026 Strategic Plan committee and leads implementation activities to ensure that all levels of the University pursue excellence in education, research, and service and serve the public good consistent with our mission, vision, and core values. He currently serves on the MPowering the State steering committee, which is responsible for nurturing and sustaining UMB’s and the University of Maryland, College Park’s joint effort at promoting innovation and impact through research, entrepreneurial activity, and educational collaboration.

Ward has led the UMB Graduate School’s growth strategy, including streamlining its organizational structure to make it nimble and more responsive to the educational needs of the shifting student demographic and graduate education marketplace. He provided the leadership and expertise needed to successfully develop and launch the Graduate School’s first three fully online graduate academic programs, and the school continues to grow.

Ward joined UMB in March 2009 as the associate vice president for academic and student affairs. He served as chief academic officer and interim dean of the Graduate School during the 2011-2012 academic year. In June 2012, Ward was named UMB’s first chief accountability officer and was promoted to vice president for academic affairs in October 2013, and to vice president of operations and planning in June 2015. He served as interim chief human resources officer from October 2014 to November 2015. Before joining UMB, Ward served as assistant vice president for student affairs at the New School in New York City and also held senior administrative positions in the City University of New York system.

Ward holds an associate’s degree in data processing/computer programming from Kingsborough Community College, a bachelor’s degree in government and a master’s in public administration, both from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. He holds two law degrees: a Doctor of Law from New York Law School and a Master of Science in Law (cybersecurity law) from the Francis King Carey School of Law. Ward also holds a Doctor of Education degree (with distinction) in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania. He has been teaching on-site, online, and in a blended environment since 2004 and has taught graduate courses in ethics, the history of higher education, leadership and organizational behavior, legal issues in higher education policy, and cybersecurity policy, among others.