Katy Santiff | Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2022

Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding (CTR) hired Katy Santiff as its first program director.

Santiff grew up in a military family, spending much of her childhood on a small farm in southern Maryland. After a successful career in sales, marketing, and management, she made a strategic career move into the nonprofit world by applying her experience and skills in management into a behavioral health organization near Annapolis before joining CTR.

Santiff’s responsibilities will include overseeing and enhancing CTR’s current programming as well as increasing CTR’s reach into the community.

Santiff is a graduate of the University of Maryland.

 

