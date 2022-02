Nick Wiebusch has joined Dembo Jones as a Paraprofessional in the firm’s Client Accounting Services department. His work will focus on bookkeeping and tax preparation.

Wiebusch is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in accounting at the University of Baltimore. He is a student member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants (MACPA).