Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Solitary confinement faces Supreme Court challenge

Civil rights, genocide, guns round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 21, 2022

Welcome to Monday, the 50th anniversary of President Richard Nixon’s meeting with Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong.

Here are some other news items:

— Do 27 years in solitary confinement constitute cruel and unusual treatment?

— Transgender attorneys lead fight for civil rights.

— Myanmar’s military leaders seek dismissal of genocide claim at International Court of Justice.

— Sandy Hook families seek to expose gun maker’s marketing strategy after reaching $73 million settlement.

×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo