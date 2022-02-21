Solitary confinement faces Supreme Court challenge

Welcome to Monday, the 50th anniversary of President Richard Nixon’s meeting with Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong.
Here are some other news items:
— Do 27 years in solitary confinement constitute cruel and unusual treatment?
— Transgender attorneys lead fight for civil rights.
— Myanmar’s military leaders seek dismissal of genocide claim at International Court of Justice.
— Sandy Hook families seek to expose gun maker’s marketing strategy after reaching $73 million settlement.
