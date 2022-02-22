ADVERTISEMENT
CONTRACTUAL ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION (HATE CRIMES)
The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for a Contractual Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Rights Division (Hate Crimes).
Closing Date: Monday, March 7, 2022.
See full ad at
EOE
To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.
×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.