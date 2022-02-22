CORE Design Group announces expansion with new Md. office

CORE Design Group, a national architecture firm based in York, Pennsylvania, Tuesday announced it is opening a fourth office location in Aberdeen.

The office, which is a short drive from the corporate headquarters, will be managed by Ted Jasinski, AIA, NCARB, Operations Manager of Aberdeen. Jasinski has more than 46 years of professional architectural experience and has a proven track record of planning and designing projects up to $50 million across both the public and private sector.

Joining the Maryland team is Martin Summers, senior project manager; Ellen Jenkins, senior project manager; and Andrew Forrester, Architectural Designer.

This expansion comes less than a year after CORE Design Group announced the merging with Richard F. Mulá Architects.