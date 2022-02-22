Exelon awards $2.4M in scholarships to 24 HBCU students

Exelon Corporation and the Exelon Foundation have committed $2.4 million in scholarships to 24 college freshmen selected for the company’s HBCU Corporate Scholars Program.

Launched in partnership with the United Negro College Fund to provide scholarship assistance, internship experiences and early-career readiness training to students attending historically Black colleges and universities.

Seven students from Maryland received scholarships, including Adetola Bamgbose of Owings Mills (Morgan State University), Emmmanuel Marfo of Hyattsville (North Carolina A&T University), Jaylen Lee Sumlin (Clark Atlanta University), Tolulope Oluyadi of Upper Marlboro (Howard Univertsity), Kolbe Parnell from Baltimore (Morgan State), Da’Lonna Wells of Randallstown (Morgan State) and Ari Yates of Baltimore (Morgan State).

Each student will receive $25,000 of need-based aid per year for four years – a total of up to $100,000. This cohort is the first to participate in the program, which was announced in fall 2021. The program will help prepare HBCU students for rewarding careers at Exelon and in the energy industry.

Students enrolled in their first year at an HBCU and who reside in Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or Washington, D.C.—the home regions of Exelon’s six utilities—were eligible to apply for the program. UNCF manages the program and consistently engages student scholars to support their academic progress and personal and professional development. Among UNCF’s engagement activities is internship preparation focused on connecting students with an internship at Exelon germane to their academic interests in one or more of business administration, business management, engineering, finance, information technology and supply-chain management. All students apply for summer internships as part of the program.