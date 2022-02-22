FEATURED MOVER | Erin Dorrien, Md. Hospital Association

Erin Dorrien was promoted to vice president of policy at the Maryland Hospital Association.

In this role, Dorrien will continue her work on key policy areas, including care redesign, behavioral health, stakeholder alignment and workforce.

She is also a key member of MHA’s advocacy team in Annapolis. Dorrien previously served as director of government affairs and policy at MHA and before that was with the Maryland Health Care Commission and the Department of Legislative Services.

ABOUT ERIN DORRIEN

Resides in:

Baltimore

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in government affairs and politics, University of Maryland, College Park; Master in Public Policy, SUNY Albany

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Is rich philanthropist a profession? I’d love to run a foundation that helps people get access to the medical and social supports they need to live full, productive lives.

Favorite vacation:

In 2019, my husband and I went with friends to Barcelona. The city was full of art, outdoor activities, and great food. We packed so much into five days there. It was at one of our late night (11 p.m.) “second dinners” that I realized it was probably one of the best trips of my life. Or maybe it’s just the last time we were able to really embrace traveling—we didn’t know what was coming up in 2020.

When I want to relax, I … :

Cook, hang out with friends, read, walk my dog

Favorite book, pop cultural item:

The book I’ve been recommending to everyone is “The Heart’s Invisible Furies,” by John Boyne.

Maybe because it just happened recently but a pop culture moment that will stick with me for a while is 50 Cent hanging upside down during the Super Bowl halftime show. He is core strength goals for me as I approach 40.

Favorite quotation:

“You can have it all, just not all at the same time.” — I’ve seen some version of this quote over and over, often attributed to Betty Friedan. I am an extremely impatient person, and it speaks to my need to slow down sometimes and realize making one choice now does not mean you can’t do or have something else in the future.