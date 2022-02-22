Laura Johnson | United Way of Central Md.

United Way of Central Maryland announced that Laura Johnson has been appointed senior vice president and chief innovation and data research officer.

In this new position, Johnson will be charged with designing and launching a new enterprise to address complex community challenges and accelerate impact across the organization’s core areas of housing, health, economic advancement, and education. In particular, she will oversee program research and development; marketing, innovation, and partnerships; capacity building for nonprofits and community leaders; and the development of data-driven tools to inform community-wide decision making.

A Baltimore native and Howard County resident, Johnson brings more than 25 years of experience as an accomplished nonprofit strategist. She previously served as vice president for the National Summer Learning Association (NSLA) – the only national nonprofit exclusively focused on summer learning as a solution to closing the achievement and opportunity gaps in America. As the “architect” of the NSLA’s new State Summer Learning Network, she most recently co-led a $1.65M national partnership with the Council of Chief State School Officers to help state education agencies reimagine traditional summer school.

Throughout her career, Johnson has worked tirelessly in leadership positions for world-class, mission-driven organizations across a broad spectrum of sectors including PreK-12 education, maternal health, environmental stewardship, food retail, cultural arts and social justice.

Johnson has led partnership development and media strategies for the Arts Education Partnership (an inter-agency initiative with the U.S. Department of Education and National Endowment of the Arts), helped shape a National Action Agenda for Advancing the Arts in Education and launched ArtsEdSearch – a first-of-its-kind online clearinghouse of research focused on outcomes of arts education for students and educators.

Beginning her career in Baltimore, Johnson served as a community affairs and communications executive for two of the city’s most renowned cultural institutions – the National Aquarium and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. She also directed statewide advocacy and marketing/communications at the Georgia Chapter of The March of Dimes.

A longtime education advocate, Johnson has served as Education Committee co-chair for the NAACP Maryland State Conference and 2nd Vice President for the NAACP Howard County Branch. Dedicated to shaping an equitable and nurturing community where all young people and families thrive, she is a member of the Board of Trustees for Generation Teach, a member of the Howard County Library’s Racial Equity Alliance and past PTA president at Ducketts Lane Elementary School. She also served as a member of the Education Subcommittee for Transition Team for Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

She was recognized for her commitment to education in 2019 as the recipient of the Howard County NAACP’s Natalie Woodson Education Award. Johnson is a graduate of Hofstra University and lives in Elkridge with her husband Henry and 15-year-old son, Isaiah.