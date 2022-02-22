Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lee & Associates Md. brokers $9M residential portfolio sale

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2022

The Investment Services and Capital Markets Division of Lee & Associates | Maryland has brokered the sale of three separate residential portfolios, cumulatively accounting for 85 multifamily and single-family units located in the greater Baltimore metropolitan region for nearly $9 million.

Stephen Weiss, senior vice president for the Columbia-based fully-integrated commercial real estate brokerage and management firm, represented the seller in each transaction.

A private Baltimore-based family trust sold a 34-unit multifamily portfolio positioned on 4109 Roland Ave., 4204 Roland Ave., 4231 Evans Chapel Road and 635 Colorado Ave. in Baltimore for $3.4 million. The buyer of the properties was Castilian Properties, a private investor based in Washington which owns additional Baltimore-area residential assets.

Pittsburgh-based Omicelo, LLC disposed of 22 single-family homes on the east city of Baltimore to Bastogne Development Partners, an investment group with headquarters in the Cleveland area for just over $2.4 million.

