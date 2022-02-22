Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs February 22, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE
Mid-size AV rated Towson law firm seeks litigation associate with 0-4 years’ experience to join growing practice concentrating in medical malpractice defense and healthcare law, including administrative hearings and Medicaid consulting. Will work closely with, and as an integral part of, a dedicated team in all aspects of litigation, including fact investigation, pleadings, depositions, mediation, and trial. Candidate must be organized, detail-oriented, and have excellent research, writing, and interpersonal skills. Hybrid office environment with remote work permitted. Judicial clerkship and/or journal experience preferred. Maryland bar required.
Please send resume and cover letter to:

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo