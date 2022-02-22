Onelife Fitness opens 55,000 SF facility in Cockeysville

US Fitness Holdings, LLC, Tuesday announced the opening of its 40th Onelife Fitness location at Hunt Valley Town Centre in Cockeysville.

The 55,000-square-foot sports club is the company’s first location in the Baltimore area as it looks to expand its blueprint. The new club is an anchor to the overall $175 million transformation of the Centre that features first-class retail space, restaurants, residential and offices including Wegmans, Regal Cinemas and Marshalls.

During the pandemic, the company installed the latest AirPHX air and surface disinfectant system at all of its locations to provide the cleanest and safest clubs in the country.