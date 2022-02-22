Rob Schnapp | Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications announced that Rob Schnapp, a nationally recognized creative leader, has been named its executive creative director.

He will lead a team of more than 30 creatives to develop integrated campaigns that drive meaningful change and marketplace impact for the firm’s health, nonprofit cause and federal government clients. He replaces Joel Machak, who recently retired after being Crosby’s ECD for 16 years.

Schnapp joins Crosby from Coyne PR, where he served as executive creative director for eight years. Prior to that, he was an SVP, creative director at Young & Rubicam in New York for 12 years.

He has developed award-winning work for leading brands, including the iconic “Could’ve Had a V8” campaign and “The Snack That Smiles Back” for Pepperidge Farm Goldfish. He also created campaigns for the NFL Players Association, Humana and social impact efforts for Breastcancer.org, Food Bank for New York City, Semper Five/Marine Raider Foundation and United Negro College Fund.

Schnapp’s work has been featured in Ad Age, Creativity, PRWeek, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, and he is the former president of the New Jersey Ad Club. He also served as an adjunct professor at Montclair State University’s School of Media & Communications, where he taught ad concepting and copywriting.