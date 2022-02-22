Annapolis-based Vision Innovation Partners on Tuesday announced it has acquired SIEHT, an eye and laser center with two Virginia locations, in Fredericksburg and Stafford.

The acquisition broadens Vision Innovation Partners’ presence in Virginia and strengthens its growing network of ophthalmology practices in the mid-Atlantic region.

Since its founding in 2017, Vision Innovation Partners now includes 65 practice locations and 11 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Vision Innovation Partners is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare and consumer sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has invested approximately $2.5 billion of equity capital in 88 transactions since its inception.