Alyse Talbott, Emily Krick-Sales, Erin Slama and Nick Aello | The Design Collective

Design Collective Inc. promoted four new senior associates, including Alyse Talbott, AIA; Emily Krick-Sales, AIA, LEED AP BD+C; Erin Slama, CID; and Nick Aello, AIA.

An architect with more than 12 years of experience, Talbott has worked on some of the firm’s most recent and notable mixed-use multi-family projects including the nearly complete Ripley II for Washington Property Company in Silver Spring. She is presently working on Arbor Row, a new mixed-use, multifamily building also for Washington Property Company in McLean, Virginia.

Krick-Sales has been an integral team member on several of the firm’s mixed-use, multifamily projects with more than 20 years of experience as an architect to her credit. Among her recently completed projects is Resa, a new award-winning mixed-use, multifamily building in Washington for Skanska Commercial Development. Krick-Sales is currently working on Brentford at the Mile, a new mixed-use, multifamily building, for Kettler in Tysons, Virginia. She is also working on a new mixed-use, multifamily building with EYA in Reston, Virginia.

A highly-experienced and certified interior designer with over 15 years of experience, Slama has been an vital team member on many mixed-use residential projects. Among her recently completed projects is The Lindley, a new award-winning, multifamily building for Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County and EYA in Chevy Chase. She is currently wrapping up the interiors for 550 Morse Street, a high-rise for LCOR in Washington as well as Walnut Creek for Hanover Company and New Cultural Center for Orchard Development.

Throughout Aello’s career, he has focused on the complex technical requirements of modern mixed-use design in a variety of construction types. Within 14 years as a design architect, he has worked on a range of project typologies, from large multi-block master plans to retail and residential projects. Aello is currently working on Parcel H, a high-rise multi-family building for LCOR in North Bethesda. Parcel H is adjacent to Arrowwood, another recently completed mixed-use, multifamily building for LCOR and is the final block of development to complete the Quad masterplan.