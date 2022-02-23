ADVERTISEMENT
ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL CRIMINAL DIVISION, FRAUD AND CORRUPTION UNIT
The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Division, Fraud and Corruption Unit.
Closing Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
See full ad at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
EOE
To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.
×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.