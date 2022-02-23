BGE parent Exelon urges Congress to increase low-income aid program funding

Exelon Corporation, the parent company of Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE), Wednesday urged Congress to fund the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) at the highest level possible, further helping ensure home heating and cooling needs are met for more than 6 million American households struggling financially and challenged with paying their energy and other bills.

Advocacy during the all-virtual National LIHEAP Action Day, sponsored by the National Energy & Utility Affordability Coalition (NEAUC), was led by representatives from Exelon’s six utilities — BGE, Atlantic City Electric, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco — and dozens of other companies. In 2021, eligible households across the country received $8 billion in LIHEAP funding as a result of an additional $4.5 billion provided by the American Rescue Plan. However, those additional funds will expire in September 2022.

Last year, Exelon’s utilities connected more than 650,000 customers to $430 million in energy assistance, including LIHEAP funding. A quarter of Exelon’s 10 million customers have income below the maximum level allowed under the expanded LIHEAP (200% of the federal poverty level). Many also are undocumented individuals, new immigrants and non-English speakers who are more difficult to reach with this information.

Exelon recognizes that sustained access to a financial backstop helps customers prevent disconnection of service, helps families maintain safe and stable housing, and restores dignity by helping customers pay bills in full and on time.