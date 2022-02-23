Constitutional rights and legal ethics

Your client in a criminal case admits to you that he was at the crime scene when the crime occurred, but he insists on testifying falsely that he was at home drinking beer with his father at the time. If you cannot dissuade your client from lying under oath, what do you do?

To start, you must know your jurisdiction’s rules because different jurisdictions take different approaches. This article examines the Maryland Rules of Professional Conduct, which apply in both state and federal proceedings in Maryland. (Local Rule 704 of the Md. District Court.)

In a civil case, it is easy to know what to do. Rule 19-303.3, “Candor Toward the Tribunal,” forbids lawyers from knowingly presenting any witness’s false testimony. Section (a)(4) states, “[a]n attorney shall not knowingly . . . offer evidence that the attorney knows to be false.” Further, “[i]f an attorney has offered material evidence and comes to know of its falsity, the attorney shall take reasonable remedial measures.” Section (b) states that this duty “appl[ies] even if compliance requires disclosure of [confidential] information.”

So, if the civil trial lawyer knows that the client or another witness called by the lawyer lies under oath, the lawyer must ordinarily tell the court.

Criminal cases

Since the Supreme Court’s decision in Nix v. Whiteside, 475 U.S. 157 (1986), the answer has been harder in criminal cases. There, the court said that because criminal defendants have no constitutional right to present false testimony, a lawyer acted competently in discouraging the defendant from committing perjury by threatening to reveal the lie.

After that decision, the American Bar Association’s ethics committee issued ABA Formal Op. 87-353, stating that a criminal defense lawyer’s obligations in dealing with client perjury are like those of a civil litigator: If the lawyer knows the client has lied, the lawyer must remedy the lie. If the lawyer knows the client intends to lie, and cannot change the client’s mind, the lawyer must forbid the client from testifying, or if that is not possible, reveal the client’s intent.

This approach, far from ideal, jeopardizes the defendant’s constitutional right to testify, and erodes the client’s trust in the lawyer, jeopardizing the right to effective assistance of counsel. It also impinges on the defendant’s right, recognized by the Supreme Court in McCoy v. Louisiana, 138 S. Ct. 1500 (2018), to make key decisions regarding the defense, such as, in that case, the decision whether to admit or deny having committed the killing for which he was on trial.

Consequently, some states instead allow the lawyer to present the defendant’s testimony in the form of a “narrative” without questioning by the lawyer, who then makes no reference to the false testimony on summation.

Md. is ‘unique’

Maryland seems to split the difference. According to Professor Bruce Green, director of the Louis Stein Center for Law and Ethics at Fordham School of Law, “Maryland Rule 19-303.3(e) is unique.” It says that notwithstanding the rest of the rule, “…an attorney for an accused in a criminal case need not disclose that the accused intends to testify falsely or has testified falsely if the attorney reasonably believes that the disclosure would jeopardize any constitutional right of the accused.”

The accompanying comments offer some guidance: “[t]he general rule—that an advocate must disclose the existence of perjury with respect to a material fact, even that of a client — applies to defense attorneys in criminal cases.” But it adds that “the definition of the attorney’s ethical duty in such a situation may be qualified by constitutional provisions for due process and the right to an attorney in criminal cases,” and that Section (e) protects a lawyer who disregards the disclosure obligation when acting “in the ‘reasonable belief’ that disclosure would jeopardize a constitutional right of the client.”

The comments to Maryland Rule 303.3 note that the criminal defense counsel’s duty of disclosure has been “intensely debated.” They identify three “resolutions” proposed for the “dilemma”: (i) permit the accused to testify by a narrative without guidance through questioning; (ii) counsel is entirely excused from the duty to reveal a client’s perjury; and (iii) counsel reveals the perjury as accused should not have the right to assistance of an attorney to commit perjury. Maryland Rule 19-303.3 leaves the resolution up to counsel, if necessary to protect the accused’s constitutional rights .

Of course, that begs the constitutional question: When would it be reasonable to believe that the requisite disclosures would jeopardize the client’s constitutional right? Neither the rule nor the accompanying comments elaborate. Perhaps the best that can be said is that the rule gives lawyers the right to take constitutional considerations into account in dealing with the client-perjury dilemma, to avoid seriously prejudicing the client’s constitutional rights.

Paul Mark Sandler, trial lawyer and author, can be reached at pms@shapirosher.com.