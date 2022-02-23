Elizabeth Allison | Merritt Properties

Elizabeth Allison of Merritt Properties LLC has been elected to the Board of Directors of NAIOP Maryland.

The local association has approximately 400 members and represents the interests of the commercial real estate industry throughout the state.

Allison handles marketing and leasing responsibilities for a portion of Merritt Properties’ portfolio of commercial office, flex and industrial assets situated throughout the Baltimore-Washington common market.

Her responsibilities include prospect identification, negotiating new and renewing existing leases, interacting with the commercial real estate brokerage community and becoming involved with community-oriented and nonprofit causes supported by the company. She has worked with Merritt Properties for the past 11 years and has more than 18 years of business and commercial real experience.

Part of NAIOP, a network of approximately 55 chapters in North America, the association is comprised of commercial real estate development companies and professionals engaged with affiliated service companies including the architectural, brokerage, construction, interior design and law industries.