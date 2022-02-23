Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Office of the Maryland State Board of Education

The Maryland State Board of Education is seeking an Executive Director for the Office of the Maryland State Board of Education. This role provides the highest levels of program direction and guidance to the officers and members of the Maryland State Board of Education to ensure its effective and independent functioning. The Director serves as the executive liaison between the State Board, MSDE, its advisory bodies and the public in fulfillment of the State Board’s statutory, policy making, regulatory, and administrative responsibilities. The position works proactively with the State Superintendent and the MSDE executive leadership team to carry out the policies, goals, and initiatives of the State Board.
This position includes “Full State Benefits” & “Highly Competitive Salaries” & “Pension” ! For more info and to apply visit:
https://jobapscloud.com/MD/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=22&R2=009609&R3=0001 -or- scan:

