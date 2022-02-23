Five Star Bank expands into Baltimore-DC area with commercial hires

Five Star Bank, a subsidiary of Financial Institutions Inc., announced the launch of a commercial platform in Baltimore and Washington.

John Mangan was named senior vice president, commercial real estate executive and mid-Atlantic president, for the bank.

Mangan has more than 15 years of commercial real estate experience in Baltimore and Washington, most recently serving as senior vice president and team lead for Commercial Real Estate and Facilities Management at Howard Bank.

He began his career as a corporate attorney in Buffalo before joining M&T Bank where he served for more than 20 years in progressive real estate and commercial real estate roles.

Mangan will lead a team of three commercial real estate relationship managers with commercial lending experience in the Baltimore and Washington region. They are Mark Cunningham, John Dezinno and Thomas Mee.

The three joined the bank after most recently serving in commercial real estate leadership roles at Howard Bank.