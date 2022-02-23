Kiara Mayhand | Baltimore Community Foundation

The Baltimore Community Foundation, which connects a diverse community of donors to build a better Baltimore, welcomed Kiara Mayhand, a doctoral candidate at Johns Hopkins as its first Public Health Fellow.

Mayhand received her Master of Public Health degree in Epidemiology & Health Analytics from The College of New Jersey, where she also gained experience in board support and financial reporting. In her role at BCF, Mayhand will lead efforts to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in groups and communities where vaccine adoption is low. This specifically includes individuals age 18 – 34 in Latinx and African-American communities in Baltimore City and County. Activities will include grants to trusted community-based partners, adapted messaging for target communities to combat mis/disinformation, and the engagement of credible messengers and media sources.