Leadership Maryland lands new president, CEO

The Leadership Maryland board of directors announced Wednesday the appointment of David A. Fike as its next president and CEO.

Fike, who officially assumes his new role March 22, succeeds Renée M. Winsky, who announced her transition to co-facilitator of Leadership Maryland’s professional development program last fall.

In Fike, Leadership Maryland welcomes an innovative executive leader with more than 20 years of experience overseeing operations, strategy, sales, and communications to drive growth for both small- and large-size organizations. Most recently, he was the chief operating officer of Pursoma LLC, a beauty and wellness product company based on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Previously, he was president of APG Media of Chesapeake. During his tenure with APG, he led the efforts to acquire two regional newspaper groups, established a new magazine division and expanded operations for a new digital agency, increasing the company’s revenue and reach across Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and Washington.

Prior to APG, Fike was regional vice president at ACM Chesapeake LLC and publisher of Chesapeake Publishing and Printing. He is a graduate of the Leadership Maryland Class of 2016 and a lifetime member of the organization.

Leadership Maryland is a nonprofit offering professional and youth development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its current and future leaders.

Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s professional development program selects as many as 52 diverse and accomplished executives from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

In 2017, Leadership Maryland merged with Maryland Leadership Workshops (MLW), the state’s premier leadership development program for middle and high school students. For more than 65 years, MLW has provided peer-led summer residential and community outreach programs that empower participants – known as delegates – to take ownership of their personal development as they grow in self-awareness, set measurable goals, and collaborate with peers in diverse groups. Together, Leadership Maryland and MLW have established thousands of Marylanders on their lifelong leadership path, equipped with the knowledge, skills and connections needed to influence positive change in all aspects of their lives and statewide.