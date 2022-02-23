Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway announces mini-grants for 6 Heritage Tourism Projects

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway (LSHG) Tuesday announced mini-grant funding for six heritage tourism projects totaling $25,568 from a record total of 13 applications.

While mini-grant funding comes from a $25,000 Maryland Heritage Areas Authority Block Grant for Fiscal Year 2022, Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway creates, implements and manages the grant program for funds that are distributed in the LSHG area. Each grantee will match (or exceed) the amount of funding provided by the mini-grant, with cash or in-kind services.

Mini-grants were provided for the following projects:

100-year Celebration of the Life and Legacy of the Late Dr. George T. Stansbury, M.D., Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center, Inc., $5,000. This funding will support a yearlong celebration in honor of the life and legacy of Stansbury, a member of the Havre de Grace Colored School’s Class of 1939. Ten events will be held throughout 2022, and permanent displays will be incorporated into the museum and cultural center to educate and encourage discussion regarding Stansbury’s service to the community and to the history of civil rights in Harford County.

What Was He Really Up To? Col. John Rodgers and the American Revolution, Town of Perryville, $5,000. The grant will support a professional researcher to uncover the history of Col. John Rodgers, one of four tavern keepers at the Susquehanna Lower Ferry in Cecil and Harford counties (modern day Perryville and Havre de Grace) from 1776-83. A report will provide an understanding of Col. Rodgers’ participation in the Revolutionary War within a local, regional and national context and will help to address the general lack of documented historical evidence of Rodger’s life in Havre de Grace and Perryville. It will be utilized in future institutional planning, public educational program activities and museum marketing endeavors. This bi-county project is part of a funding partnership with the National Washington Rochambeau Revolutionary Route Association, Inc.

Havre de Grace Heritage Corridor Sculpture Trail Program, Havre de Grace Arts Collective, Inc., $5,000. This project represents the next step in continuing the development of Havre de Grace’s Sculpture Trail. It will allow for research, public input and planning for a permanent “Sculpture Trail” along the existing LSHG Heritage Corridor from the North Park area to Tydings Memorial Park. This open-air attraction supports other heritage trail enhancements and the city’s heritage and cultural tourism initiatives.

Concept Renderings of Harmer’s Town Art Center, which includes Grawl Alley, Harmer’s Town Art Center, Inc., $5,000. This grant will provide for the development of conceptual renderings of the Harmer’s Town Art Center, which will highlight local history and the preservation of the heritage of the Lower Susquehanna River region.

Building a Nature-Tourism Destination, City of Havre de Grace, Department of Economic Development, $4,968. The grant includes funding for pedestrian counters, bicycle racks, wayfinding signage and a nature tourism branding campaign. Pedestrian counters will track usage and participation at various locations and events. The branding campaign will help promote use of the LSHG trail network that exists within Havre de Grace. The project will complement other efforts underway in Havre de Grace and along the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway.

Havre de Grace Ice Festival Museum Display, Havre de Grace Alliance, Inc., $600.

The mini-grant supports six Havre de Grace museums and the Havre de Grace Alliance, who have partnered together for the first time on a display at the festival featuring an interactive boat-themed ice sculpture that ties to all the museums. The grant also assists with the marketing of an outdoor winter event that will encourage visitors to return to the Heritage Area throughout the year. This project is a cooperative effort by Havre de Grace’s museums and exemplifies the partnership building that LSHG supports.

The Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway is a nonprofit, certified Maryland Heritage Area located in Harford and Cecil counties along the Lower Susquehanna River and Upper Bay. Its mission is to encourage regional economic development through heritage tourism primarily by supporting public recreation efforts, particularly trail development and public water access, historic preservation, cultural celebration and conservation efforts.