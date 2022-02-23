MEA receives $7.5M for cleaner, resilient energy

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) Tuesday announced a $7.5 million award from the Maryland Energy Infrastructure Program (MEIP) awards.

These awards promote the development of energy infrastructure, and the conversion of existing infrastructure to options that utilize cleaner, more environmentally friendly, and less expensive energy. The grants leverage private sector investments from entities with high levels of demand. Collectively these investments are predicted to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 50,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year, equivalent to taking nearly 11,000 passenger cars off the road or eliminating nearly 300 rail cars of coal per year.

Gov. Larry Hogan’s budget included $26 million for these beneficial improvements that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce energy costs, and drive job creation while addressing energy and environmental justice.

During the fiscal year 2022 (FY22) cycle, the program received 18 applications requesting a total of over $39 million in funds to support over $61 million in projects. Collectively, MEA awarded the maximum funds available to 10 projects.

Natural gas is one of the most resilient energy sources, and is much less likely to be interrupted by a weather event or curtailed when demand is high or load relief is required; ensuring energy is available when it is required most.

For many organizations, the up-front costs associated with converting energy assets to cleaner, less expensive options can be a significant hurdle, but the savings realized on commodities and maintenance provide end users with overall savings and create job growth opportunities.