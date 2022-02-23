Meaghan Davidson | NDMU

Dr. Meaghan Davidson was named associate vice president and dean of students at Notre Dame Maryland University. She will join NDMU’s Student Life Division on Feb. 21.

She will lead a department that provides robust programs and services to enrich the student experience, including service and community engagement, inclusion and community standards, and residence life.

avidson previously served as assistant dean of students at the University of Delaware, where she established the university’s first parent and family engagement initiative, launched a reengineered student crisis fund, and initiated a program to combat student hunger. Before that, she was an assistant director and a program coordinator for the Student Centers at the University of Delaware, developing dynamic programming for a diverse student population.

She holds a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership, a master’s degree in higher education administration, and a bachelor’s degree, all from the University of Delaware