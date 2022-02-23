Sheetz to hire 3,500 employees companywide

Sheetz, a major mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced plans Wednesday to hire 3,500 employees companywide.

During the hiring days, prospective employees can apply for employment in person as well as learn about Sheetz’s commitment to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture, community engagement and disrupting the convenience category as we know it.

The hiring drive follows Sheetz’s investment of over $70 million in store employee wages in 2021 as well as an investment doubling the tuition assistance offered to employees through the company’s College Tuition Reimbursement program. It also comes on the heels of a recent pay increase for overnight workers as Sheetz is providing an additional $1.50/hour for store employees who work the 10 p.m.-6 a.m. shift.

Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more. Sheetz also offers 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

Sheetz currently operates 642 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.